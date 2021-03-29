Premier Liverpool: Schedule and where to watch on TV

03/29/2021 at 8:24 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

East Saturday, the Premier League 2020 – 2021 will give shelter to a new confrontation, whose protagonists will be the Arsenal and the Liverpool and whose destination of realization will be Emirates Stadium.

In this regard, the local team led by Mikel Arteta adds 42 points and +8 in goal differential, ranking in ninth place in the table. Specifically, its recent record notes a draw with West Ham (3-3), a win against Tottenham (2-1), a draw with the Burnley (1-1) and a win over Leicester City (3-1).

On the other hand, Jürgen Klopp’s squad accumulates 46 points and +12 in goal differential, so it is in the seventh seat of the competition. Likewise, its passage through the league indicates a win over Wolves (1-0), a loss to Fulham (1-0), a defeat against Chelsea (1-0) and a win against Sheffield United (2-0).

Thus, the confrontation between the Arsenal and the Liverpool of the Premier League 2020 – 2021 will take place on Saturday, April 3 at 8:00 p.m., and the dispute can be seen in Spain through DAZN.