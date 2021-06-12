Premier League: Wolverhampton and his dedication to Raúl Jiménez for the third anniversary of his signing

Forward Raúl Jiménez has become the top figure since Wolverhampton’s return to the Premier League, being the top scorer in the institution’s history since his signing.

The Wolves team commemorated the third anniversary of the Mexican attacker as a wolf with an emotional message and video of the best moments that he has lived since your arrival in English football took place in 2018.

Through Twitter, Wolverhampton broadcast the production where they remembered the last score that striker Raúl Jiménez made with the team before suffering the shocking blow that kept him off the pitch for the rest of the 2020-2021 season.

“Three years of being the #LoboMexicano! @ Raul_Jimenez9 arrived on loan on a day like today but in 2018. The rest is history …”, they wrote.

It should be noted that striker Raúl Jiménez has participated in 110 official matches with Wolverhampton in all competitions, registering 48 goals and 18 assists since his arrival in England in 2018.

