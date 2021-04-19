Premier League will hold a meeting without the ‘Big Six’ to define the future of its league

The Premier league will hold a meeting this Tuesday with the 14 clubs in the competition not included in the new European Super League.

The founding clubs of the competition, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will not be present, according to English media.

During the board of directors, the creation of the Super League and its impact on English competition will be discussed. It will be directed by Richard Masters, president of the Premier League, and will be held virtually

“The CLUBS (R. Madrid, City and Chelsea) must LEAVE and I hope that happens on FRIDAY. Then we will see how to finish the CHAMPIONS” (Via Reuters) ‼ ️ Watch out for Jesper Moller (UEFA executive committee)! This NIGHT at 12h program of @elchiringuitotv with FLORENTINO pic.twitter.com/KA0Vf61CGI – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 19, 2021

It should be noted that, this Monday, it was planned that the rest of the teams excluded in Serie A of the Super League, would meet without the presence of Milan, Inter or Juventis; However, in the end, the three came and indicated that they want to continue belonging to the local leagues