Premier League: When does the 2021/2022 season schedule start?

The Premier League announced on Wednesday its calendar for the 2021-2022 season, which will start on August 14 with a first day in which the duel between the Tottenham Hotspur and the Manchester City.

That first day will also see Arsenal visiting Brentford, Chelsea hosting Crystal Palace, Manchester United at home against Leeds United and Liverpool visiting Norwich City.

Also read: Liga MX: Giovani Dos Santos says goodbye to Club América Heading to Rayados de Monterrey?

It will be completed by Burnley-Brighton, Everton-Southampton, Leicester City-Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United-West Ham United and Watford-Aston Villa.

Happy #PLFixtures day All 380 matches for the 2021/22 season are out now – Premier League (@premierleague) June 16, 2021

The intention of the English competition is that the stadiums can be full by the start of the tournament in mid-August including visiting fans.

Premier League Season 2021/2022 Date 1:

Saturday 14 August

Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester v Wolves

Man Utd v Leeds

Newcastle v West Ham

Norwich v Liverpool

Spurs v Man City

Watford v Aston Villa

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content