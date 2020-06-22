Everton’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool in the Merseyside derby postponed the Reds’ dream of being crowned champion on Matchday 30 of the Premier League. If they won, those led by Jürgen Klopp needed the loss of Manchester City against Burnely, to be able to shout the title, but with equality, the club that plays at home in Anfield will have to wait one more days to raise their voices and shout champion.

In this context, Liverpool again needs the defeat of City against Burnely to face Cristal Palace on date 31, win, and thus be able to proclaim itself champion. If not, and if Guardiola’s win the three points as visitors, the team of the German strategist must visit the Emirates Stadium, in a direct and key duel, which must win to be able to keep the Premier League trophy.

Thus, the Premier League can have a champion in the next two days, if Manchester City loses against Burnely and Liverpool beats Crystal Palace, there is a champion. If City beat Burnley and Liverpool do their duty against Palace on Matchday 32, as well as being special for the game between the two leaders of the table, it could determine a new champion if Klopp’s team defeats the Guardiola.

Liverpool is close to crowning the Premier League champion after 30 years without earning a local championship, the numbers and math support Klopp for the title. reason why the equipment depends on a defeat of the City and of itself to take the so longed for title to house.