Premier League West Ham won 3-0 and Arsenal tied the game with two goals against

In just half an hour into the game, it seemed that everything was defined: West Ham had an impressive start against Arsenal and at home, they were already winning 3-0.

With goals from Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek, the scoreboard tipped very quickly in favor of the ‘Hammers’ and many turned off the television thinking they already knew the end of the story.

But for something we love football. Mikel Arteta’s team did not lower their arms beyond adversity and little by little, they got into the game.

The most striking of all? He discounted twice with goals against the rival. Soucek himself first and then in Dawson’s complement so that the visit is one goal away.

And it came thanks to Alexandre Lacazette, who stamped the final 3-3 to provoke the madness of the substitute bench and his teammates on the court.

In this way, the ‘Gunners’ are still far away in the table with 42 units while West Ham, last classified in international competitions for next season, is fifth with 49 points.

The pointer? Guardiola’s great Manchester City, who already took 14 ahead of the second, accumulating 22 victories, five draws and three defeats.