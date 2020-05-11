The risks of resuming the English Premier League were evident yesterday when a Brighton player contracted the coronavirus at the same time that the clubs are looking to play again in safe conditions during a pandemic.

Brighton CEO Paul Barber said the club’s positive for COVID-19 “worries”, with the players just back to individual practice. The case reflects how a footballer could spread the coronavirus if the government allows the resumption of group training and lifts the ban on sporting events in force since March.

The 20 Premier League clubs will hold a conference call today, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined yesterday night the steps that will be taken to relax national confinement without neglecting social distancing measures.

In his message to the country, Johnson did not refer to the return of professional sports, indicating to the British that they will be able “to play sports only with the people they live with at home.”

The government, however, said last week that it wants the Premier League to return to “elevate the spirit of the nation” when it is safe.

Although fans will not be allowed to enter the stadiums, the league plan faces resistance from clubs that do not want to play on neutral courts. Watford raised the group of at least six clubs that insist on being able to play at home (among them Brighton) despite authorities having warned that this is not possible.

Brighton did not identify the player who received the positive notification on his coronavirus test. The rest of the players and coaches do not have to be quarantined, since the players were limited to individual jobs in the sports city.

Brighton noted that a total of three players have been infected with the coronavirus since it announced the first diagnosis in March. Government social distancing regulations prevent players from training in groups.

“One of the things that we have asked the Premier League for is a complete plan of all phases to play again,” Barber told Sky Sports yesterday. “The first thing is to get the footballers to train in small groups again, after they have some kind of contact training and finally train for a game.”

“They are several phases, it is very complex and there are people in the Premier League striving to have a document ready to overcome those stages in the safest possible way,” he added.

Brighton is two points above the relegation zone with nine games to play and does not want to give up the home side in five of its commitments, including visits by the Liverpool leader and the reigning champion Manchester City.

“People will accuse us of looking out only for our interest. I fully understand that, but at this point in the season, individual interest is what prevails at every position in the table,” Barber said.

Steve Parish, the executive director of Crystal Palace, is one of the few voices within the Premier that support resuming in June. The Palace is mid-table.

“There are no easy solutions, you have to do it collectively and I think in the end we will have a consensus,” Parish told the BBC.

“It may be unattainable, we face enormous challenges to complete the season, but our intention is to do it,” he added.

The resumption in Germany next weekend has already run into trouble.

Dynamo Dresden of the Second Division will not be able to face Hannover after the positives of two players on Saturday, which means that the entire team, technicians and support staff will have to fulfill a quarantine of 14 days at home.

29 matches had played the majority of the teams in the Premier League, Liverpool is the leader with 82 units.

