Premier League: Watford coach Nigel Pearson fears death on return | Premier League | Soccer



























































































































Welcome

!

You have created your Futbolred account. Know and personalize your profile.

Verification email will be sent to

Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.

Watford strategist Nigel Pearson spoke about the possible return to football in England.

Troy Deeney, important in Watford’s win over Manchester United.

Photo:



EFE

By:

Futbolred Writing

May 16, 2020, 02:38 p.m.

The future of the Premier League remains undefined, the English authorities continue to study medical protocols to return to competitions as soon as possible, but detractors continue to appear in the protagonists’ environment, who express their opposition to the premature return of football in the British country.

Watford coach Nigel Pearson expressed his fear of the Premier League’s return. Speaking for ‘The Time’, the strategist said he was afraid of the situation: “God forbid there should be a dead … people close their eyes to the threat,” he said.

“The death toll in the UK is between 33,000 and 38,000 people. Equivalent to an influx and a half in our stadium. This leads us to reflect … Yes, we would like to return, but it must be done safely. We have to be careful Ignoring the risks is unwise. It is about protecting people’s health, “said the former soccer player and now English coach.

Remember that England is one of the countries with the most deaths from covid-19. The nation has a figure close to 34,000 deaths from the disease.

COMMENT

SAVE

Enter or

register

to save articles in your user area and read them whenever you want

Saved item

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

This article has already been saved

To consult it at another time,

visit your user area.

Item could not be saved, please try again

.