Watford has made public its disagreement with the plan to restart the competition projected by the Premier League and refuses to play the remainder of the season on neutral fields, as the highest category of English football claims. Watford thus joins clubs such as Brighton and Hove and Aston Villa, contrary to that formula.

Watford President and CEO Scott Duxbury said on the club’s website that playing the remainder of the course in neutral stadiums “compromises fairness and sports integrity.” Watford’s stance complicates the deal to restart the league in England.

A meeting is scheduled for next Monday with the twenty Premier clubs to outline the matter. At least fourteen favorable votes are necessary for the initiative to be approved and the restart plan to continue. However, seven of the clubs are currently not in favor of giving the green light to the proposal, although only the three mentioned have made it public.

However, the vote is not scheduled to take place at Monday’s meeting and will possibly be postponed until later, when the government clarifies the security criteria.

“I assume that we cannot have fans in the stadium. It is evident in the current situation. However, now we are told that we cannot play our home games on Vicarage Road, in our field, with the advantage that this implies. This without tell that the players are going to see their lives, suddenly, upside down the world. That everything returns as if nothing had happened despite the fact that the rest of society still faces restrictions that are not going to be fulfilled in a field of football, “adds the president of Watford.

“We have medical personnel in our club who work in a situation that no other doctor lives. With guidelines that are nothing more than assumptions, not scientific facts. With all kinds of health risks we are asked to finish a competition that is unlike any other. Nothing we started with and can end with a small club like Watford in the Premier League, “says Duxbury.

“Is that fair? Does it look anything like sports integrity? Of course not. It will be a distorted nine-game mini-league,” added the Watford president. “When at least six clubs, and I suspect more, are concerned about the clear downside and devastating effects of playing in this nine-game mini-league, it’s for a reason and I think the Premier should address these concerns,” added Duxbury.

“If we start and end a full season under these conditions, in neutral stages and with the knowledge of the rules from the start and not imposed in a time of crisis, it would be fair but not when they are proposed for a section. That is something else” , insisted the person in charge of Watford.

