Premier League wants to form a ‘British Super League’

After the collapse of the European Super League after the departure of the six English clubs, important changes could take place within the Premier League in the future by including two historic UK clubs.

According to the newspaper ‘The Sun’, the so-called ‘Big Six’ is behind a change within the local league that includes the expansion of teams. The chosen ones would be the Glasgow Celtic and the Rangers of the Scottish League.

The English newspaper reveals that this new ‘British Super League’ is not frowned upon by both institutions, which would even have given the green light if it is held, since it would represent greater international exposure and an economic boost by signing a contract with sponsorships .

Goodbye European Super League. Hello British Super League? The English Federation could merge the leagues of England with those of Scotland and thus create a unique system in the British territory. Celtic and Rangers would go to the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/dXiQZsV01T – Football Manager ARG (@FM_Argentina) April 22, 2021

The source reports that this inclusion is not frowned upon by FIFA, UEFA, Federations and the British government, citing as an example a possible future merger of MLS and Liga MX and the Eredivisie and Pro League of Belgium.