The health situation in Europe is not the best, the pandemic of the new coronavirus has economically destabilized most of the countries in the world and soccer as an institution has also suffered. In the last days, clubs from Spain, Italy and Germany began to make their return to the courts, step by step, and under strict health protocols.

Starting from the point that Spain, England, Italy, Germany and France are perhaps the five countries with the most important leagues in Europe, three of these (Spain, Italy and Germany) in coordination with national governments, gave a light of hope indicating a possible return to competition, by authorizing the return to training under strict conditions.

In France, the definitive suspension of competition was formalized, declaring PSG as the champion team and maintaining the positions of the current classification to grant the positions to Uefa competitions, while in England, it is the moment that no decision has been made .

The stance of the Premier League executives is clear: they want the teams to return little by little, and the first step is re-training. But the current health situation in the country has caused the government to prevent this progress from being made, and is the first to oppose it after announcing the extension of compulsory isolation.

Despite the fact that many government entities have been in favor of the return of the Premier, the decision to extend the quarantine in England again generates uncertainty among the British teams and fans, who expected a return to training next Monday.

In addition to this, Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said in recent days that he fears for the health of citizens in the event that the Premier returns to competition. The almost assured, Liverpool title, would cause an immense agglomeration of people, which would undoubtedly trigger the contagion rates in the region.

Another of those who has opposed the possible measure of resuming competition under sanitation protocols, is the Aston Villa coach, who in recent days stated that the decision to return to the courts should only go through the players, because their health is at stake. In addition, the English strategist, assured that in his personal case, his team could not have two of his players, since both are in conditions of high risk of contagion due to the environment in which they live.

For now, the Pemier League does not define its future and the British government has extended the mandatory quarantine for another week, therefore, it is one more week of uncertainty for the clubs and players affected by the game stoppage. It must be remembered that England currently has about 30 thousand deaths due to the coronavirus and 196,244 people infected, with only 926 patients recovered.

