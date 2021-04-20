Premier League: Two English teams could exit the European Super League

The creation of the European Super League hhas generated a lot of discussion in the world of football, especially in England, being the Premier league the league with the most seats in this tournament with six.

However, according to ‘The Guardian’, two of the so-called ‘Big-Six’ could withdraw from the competition due to the negative reaction from their fans and the government pressure they have had to not make the European Super League possible.

The British newspaper revealed that these teams would be the Manchester City and the Chelsea. It should be remembered that this Tuesday, the 14 remaining teams held a meeting to give their position on the elite tournament and completely disapproved.

More reactions from blues fans ahead of today's game against Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

Some players of the teams that are found as founders have even raised their voices, including their technical directors, the case of Jürgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. It will be in the next few hours that more information will be revealed about the decision made by both squads.