Premier League: Tottenham fires José Mourinho with millionaire severance pay

With the team in seventh position in the Premier League, the Portuguese coach, José Mourinho has ceased to be Tottenham Hotspurs coach, because according to information from the EFE agency, the London team would have made the decision to finish early of his contract, for which he will be compensated with the stratospheric amount of 17 million euros.

The Portuguese, who arrived at Tottenham in November 2019, is leaving after drawing 2-2 against Everton last Friday, complicating his options to enter the top four in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League.

Tottenahm are seventh in the Premier League, five points behind the Champions League spots, despite leading the competition in December.

However, poor results in recent weeks, with draws against Everton and Newcastle United and a 1-3 loss to Manchester United, have precipitated Mourinho’s goodbye.

Nor did the elimination in the knockout stages of the Europa League help, where Dinamo Zagreb beat them back 2-0 in the first leg, leading Mourinho to criticize the attitude of the players and the degree of seriousness with which they took the return.

The news comes just hours after Tottenham announced their participation as a founding member of the European Super League.

In addition, Mourinho was going to play the League Cup final against Manchester City next weekend, the opportunity for the ‘Spurs’ to lift their first title since 2008.

Mourinho signed a four-year contract, until June 2023, when he signed for Tottenham, so the ‘Spurs’ will have had to reach an agreement with the Portuguese coach or pay him the remaining two years, at a rate of almost 20 million euros per season.

