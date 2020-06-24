On Matchday 31 of the Premier League, Tottenham beat West Ham 2-1 at home. The goals of the engagement were the work of Tomas Soucek against and Harry Kane.

In the ‘Spurs’, the Colombian Dávinson Sánchez was the starter and played the entire match, thus adding his second start since the return of the English championship.

The first part began with the complete initiative of those led by José Mourinho. Son and Moura sought to exploit the bands, while Alli and Giovanni Lo Celso did the same with the inside game.

Curiously, the first great clear of the game was for West Ham in the 20th minute, after Michail Antonio punched a ball inside the area and was saved in a great way by Hugo Lloris.

Immediately after, Moura grabbed the ball in three quarters of the court, left Rice on the road and released a powerful right hand that just managed to evacuate goalkeeper Fabianski. Quick response from homeowners.

Henceforth the game declined in terms of emotions and except for a distant shot from Kane, everything was played in the middle of the field.

At 45 the great controversy of the party would come. Son received a ball inside the box, avoided his marker and defined in a great way, but then the VAR contacted the referee to cancel the score for an out of place by the Korean.

The second half started the same way, Tottenham commanded from the intensity but it was West Ham who warned first. After 53 minutes, Bowen sent a cross at mid-height, Fornals reached the auction with no one to mark him but the ball went wide.

Obviously those of ‘Mou’ responded with an extraordinary counterattack, Son led the gallop from his own field, opened from the left with Lo Celso and this assisted Kane, who defined before Fabianski’s departure but the ball went just outside.

The game became a permanent round trip, the visit appealed to the possession of the ball while the locals focused on the counterattacks.

The locals would finally put themselves in advantage at 63, Lo Celso made a corner kick, the ball was not headed by anyone and ended up hitting Soucek. Unfortunate own goal for Czech midfielder.

West Ham felt the blow, but kept looking for his goal. At 78, Bowen received a ball alone, after a corner kick, and shot but the ball crashed into Lloris’ right vertical.

As expected, with the rivals turned to the attack, Son sent a pass to the void, Kane gained in speed and defined in a great way in front of the goalkeeper’s exit. Return to the English goal that went through a difficult moment after a strong injury.

In the end it would be a victory for the ‘Spurs’ who were effective facing the goal and reached 45 points, thus approaching the positions of European competitions.