He rubs shoulders with the great figures of the Premier League, although he does not work in any of the 20 First Division teams in England. He is loved and respected for his work, in one of London’s exclusive neighborhoods, in Fulham. There is the Colombian barber Cristian David Gómez, who has the famous site ‘Don Bigote’, where he polishes and fixes the hair and beard of renowned footballers.

This Valle del Cauca (Caicedonia) lives 21 years ago in England, as his family had to request asylum due to political pressure, in 1999. Cristian has been learning from the world of electric razors, scissors and combs, working in various places until , believing that he had matured and learned enough, he decided to start his own business.

Clients came and went, they were satisfied with the work of Cristian and his partner, another Colombian who knew about the profession. Until the first footballer entered, which catapulted them into the world of football. Denis Odoi, who plays for Fulham, was our first soccer customer in the business. Thanks to him, his teammates began to arrive. I remember that for that service we charge 18 pounds sterling, ”Cristian told the Colombian newspaper‘ El País ’.

Then came the first Colombian footballer, with a past at Fulham: Hugo Rodallega. And it became customary to see footballers of the stature of Olivier Giroud or N´Golo Kanté, also César Azpilicueta and Kepa, all from Chelsea; Adrián, Ross Barkley, Jorginho and many more.

Coffee growers who have gone through the Gomez scissors are Juan Carlos Osorio, Ian Carlo Poveda and Steven Alzate. Even his work led him to the Italian team, making cuts to players like Lorenzo Insigne and Giorgio Chiellini.

A connoisseur of styles, fashions and trends in cuts and beards, he dared to say what great footballer needs to go through his barbershop. “If I could cut another famous player’s hair, it would be Cristiano Ronaldo. The truth, it has a very ugly style, with all respect; I don’t like (cuts) those used by the Portuguese footballer ”.

