The Spaniard will be Pep Guardiola’s assistant in the English club and generated thousands of reactions.

Juan Manuel Lillo with Manchester City.

Taken from Manchester City

June 9, 2020, 12:26 p.m.

Spain’s Juan Manuel Lillo has joined Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s second coach. The Basque coach comes to the City discipline after having led Qingdao Huanghai, with whom he was proclaimed champion of the Chinese Second Division and promoted to the Super League of that country.

“I am delighted to join the Manchester City technical team. My relationship with Pep comes from many years ago and I am very happy to join him as part of this magnificent team, “Lillo said in a statement issued by City.

“Manchester City has achieved many successes in recent years making a very attractive football that lives up to what is expected of this club and its coach. It is a pleasure to be part of this group and I hope to contribute enormously to the success of the club from now on, “he added.

In his coaching career he has directed, among others, Vissel Kobe, Atlético Nacional and Millonarios de Colombia, Real Sociedad, Almería, Zaragoza and Tenerife.

In addition, he has acted as second coach at Sevilla and in the Chilean team under Jorge Sampaoli. Lillo arrives at Manchester City that is second in the Premier League and that this season has lifted the League Cup. The English team is still alive in the FA Cup, in which it is in the quarterfinals, and in the Champions League, in which the quarterfinal will be played against Real Madrid, which it leads by 1-2 won in the going

