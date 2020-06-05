Premier League Today: Federation Attempts To Stop Purchase Of Arab From Newcastle | Premier League | Soccer

For the accusation of alleged murder in Saudi Arabia, the organization would stop the Arab again

June 05, 2020, 02:13 p.m.

Premier League President Richard Masters said they are taking into account the request of the wife of the journalist assassinated by the Saudi Arabian regime to stop the purchase of Newcastle United by him.

Hatice Cengiz, the wife of journalist Jamal Khashoggi killed at the Istanbul consulate by Saudi agents, wrote to the league asking to stop the purchase of Newcastle by a consortium involving Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. , in a deal of over £ 300 million.

In a letter to which the British channel BBC has had access, Masters has assured Cengiz that they are taking his words into full consideration. The purchase of Newcastle, currently in the hands of businessman Mike Ashley, has been on hold for several weeks, with associations such as Amnesty International asking the Premier to investigate Saudi Arabia’s records before giving the go-ahead to the operation.

Television operators such as Bein Sport have also called for a stop to this purchase due to the hacking of the Premier parties that occurs in the Arab country.

