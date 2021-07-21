Premier League: The ‘unknown’ center-back of 58 million who has ‘risen’ in category every year

The Trent Alexander-Arnold injury I opened the doors of the Eurocup to Benjamin William White (Poole, UK, 1997). The 23-year-old Brighton defender was included in the previous list of 33 footballers of the ‘Three Lions’ and his good minutes in the friendlies against Austria and Rumana and the loss of the Liverpool side made him pass the last cut in front of Lingard and Ward-Prows

and. “It has been surreal. I thought I would be in a hot place like Portugal during the summer. It is amazing, incredible to be in the final team. I am speechless,” said a center-back who was caught by the coach’s call driving the 400 kilometers that separate Middlesbrough from Southampton on the way to vacation. He came back and was part of the runners-up in the Euro … although he did not play for a minute. “Those who have not played have made us successful,” proclaimed a Gareth Southgate who cited a defender who had never played with the lower categories for the senior team.

Being called up by England rounds out a pletric 2021 in which he shone with Brighton in his premiere in the Premier and that will lead him to Arsenal, if nothing goes wrong, for 58 million euros!

becoming the seventh most expensive power plant in history. Only Maguire (87 ‘kilos’), De Ligt (85.5), Van Dijk (84.6), Lucas Hernndez (80), Dias (68) and Laporte (65) will surpass him. A meteoric trajectory for a defender who in 2018 was in League Two (Fourth division) and who had health problems in his childhood.

His immune system was not working. He had appendicitis and did not recover for a while. He had infections, allergies … He was in the hospital for months.

We gave him antibiotics twice a day for years. As parents, we can ‘put him in a bubble’ or let him grow so that he has a certain quality of life. Then it started to improve. The treatment worked, but in those days in the hospital we never thought she would be an athlete “, confessed in ‘.’ her mother, who told one of her secrets:” The specialists told us that the more exercise she did, the better her system would be activated. immunological. So we aimed him at soccer, swimming, track and field, rugby, cricket, gymnastics … He did it all! ”

Born in Poole, in southern England, Southampton, a large quarry club in the area from which Bale, Walcott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Le Tissier, Shearer, Shaw …

I recruited him. However, I ‘cut’ him at 16. Brighton completed their training. “This team gave me a scholarship and brought me here, so I’m very grateful. They have faith and trust in me, which is very important,” said White. However, before ‘breaking’ into the elite, the defender went through all the categories. Although he debuted with the ‘Seagulls’ at the age of 18 in the League Cup against Colchester, his adventure started away from Falmer Stadium.

In 2017-18 he was loaned to Newport County from League Two. He played 51 games and was key in the career of a Welsh team that forced the ‘replay’ in the round of 32 against Tottenham.

“This is the best loan the club has ever had,” said coach Michael Flynn.

He was named Best Player of the Gals block that season. Ms Curtido renewed until 2021 and went on loan again in 2018-19. He was once a step higher: Peterborough United in League One (third category) was his destination. He did not play that much (16 duels) but it helped him to continue climbing. His next assignment, in 2019-20, was to Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United in the Championship (Second). A definitive step.

Bielsa’s hand

“

Everyone here admires him as a player. We respect and love him as a human being. He was an excellent professional,

plus a teammate. I hope that his career allows him to grow because he deserves it, “confessed an Argentine coach who made the most of him: he played every minute of the 46 games with which the ‘Whites’ were promoted to the Premier after 16 years of absence. His beginnings were not easy. “When I arrived, he sent me to the U23s. Then after a month, I was brought with the first team. It was a test and the super. I learned a lot from Bielsa. His training focused on the minor details, on things like how to control the ball, how to pass it … “said a White who was voted Best Player of the season at Leeds as Southgate followed him and Phillips. But Brighton I was already waiting for you.

He is our player, his future is here and we are waiting for the right time for him to come back and play with us.

. His qualities are fantastic, “said coach Graham Potter. Liverpool, United and Leeds himself tried to sign him … but White renewed until 2024. He made his Premier debut at 21 … and left. Last season he played 36 games. Garter belts, was the indespensable element of the defense of three of the ‘Seagulls’ that he shared with Dunk, Webster and Burn and key in the salvation of a Brighton that beat City (3-2), Liverpool (0-1), Tottenham (1-0) …

“I am cold and calm with the ball and I like to come out playing from behind,” said a White who, although he can also act as a right back and defensive midfielder, excels as a central defender. It is not a tower (it measures 1.82 meters) but it does not clash in the aerial game.

His ability to get the ball out and his solidity have convinced a Mikel Arteta that he wants to start establishing his Arsenal with his millionaire signing

. He already licks his lips thinking of his pairing with Gabriel. White is the showpiece missing from your wall. It’s ‘Big Ben’ time.