Premier League: The oldest Premier League team takes years off signing ‘wonderkids’

Crystal Palace has been battling for years to be considered the oldest club in professional football. The Sheffield FCFounded in 1857 and comfortably installed in the football basement, it holds the Guinness record, but the ‘Eagles’ claim to be the ‘oldest’ of the elite. Although in 1905 it was ‘created’ as a professional ensemble in Selhurst by the custodians of the Crystal Palace, in 1861 it was already

There is an amateur squad that went from cricket to leather ball in the first steps of this sport. After the Great World’s Fair was held in Hyde Park in 1851, the venue was moved to South London, to Sydenham Hill, creating several sports facilities where the club took off. They were founding members of the FA in 1863 and contested the first edition of the Cup in 1871, but ‘disappearing’ afterwards. “The football games stopped because they damaged the cricket field.

The Crystal Palace was the world’s first major theme park and without the Crystal Palace Company the football club would not have existed.

. They can boast of being the oldest professional team in the world “, said historian Peter Manning. A centuries-old trajectory, with two starting points located more than a century ago, which has continued in the Premier.

Last season, the Palace had the last name of ‘oldest’ in the English championship.

According to the CIES Football Observatory, the average age of its squad was 29.2 years, the oldest in the entire League.

. No U21 footballer stepped on the green with their jersey and achieved permanence for the eighth consecutive season … with the oldest coach in the history of the Premier! “I know how much it has meant to Roy managing the club he supported as a child, which adds to his distinguished and incomparable career.

Your record with us simply cannot be better. It has given us stability, “confessed President Steve Parish.

when he said goodbye to the 73-year-old manager after four years on the team.

I think the squad will be a mix of experience and youth Steve Parish, President of the Crystal Palace

With him, up to 10 players left the club, several of them veterans who touched or were over thirty as

Van Aanholt (30), Sakho (31), Henderson (33), McCarthy (30), Hennessey (34), Cahill (35) and Dann (34).

A change of course that also happened to rejuvenate his bench. “The club is prepared to give you everything you need to succeed and that is also important when you want to sign young players. It is a crucial period for Palace. I think we are opening a new chapter,” said Patrick Vieira after confirming his arrival.

It is a crucial period for the Palace. I think we open a new chapter Patrick Vieira, Crystal Palace coach

And the 45-year-old former world champion with France, one of the youngest coach in the Premier, is being bought ‘wonderkids’. “I think the squad will be a mix of experience and youth,” Parish said.

And so have Michael Olise (19 years old) and Marc Guehi (21).

The first, an attacking winger and midfielder natural from England and international with the inferiors of France who has gotten away with Reading in the Championship (seven goals and 12 assists last season). The second, a center-back born in Ivory Coast and U-17 world champion with England in 2017 along with Foden, Sancho … who germinated in the Chelsea factor and has hardened in Swansea. Two coveted pieces that have cost them 9.3 and 23.3 million euros, respectively.

They are part of a plan that has the academy as its second axis. “The link between the first team and its quarry is important. They have a very good reputation in player development. Dougie Freedman is a former footballer, now he is the sports director and gives them stability,” said Vieira.

From her came Southgate and recently Wan-Bissaka, Moses, Clyne or a Zaha who is the star of the team with an Eze (23 years old)

, who is still convalescing from his serious injury. Mitchell (21) is already settled and winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (18) is the great hope of a preseason in which the style is mutating. “There has been a great emphasis on holding the ball longer and creating more opportunities with the players that we have in the upper third of the field,” noted Martin Kelly. Last season they were the third with the least possession (39.9% on average) and fewer chances to score (seven per game) in the Premier. Everything changes.

