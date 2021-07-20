Premier League: The brutal debut of United’s new pearl that has fans crazy: “Run like Messi …”

Updated 07/19/2021 – 13:18

“Very good goal. Very good dribbling, serene, I think it was brilliant”, were the words of Ole Gunnar Solskjr on Facundo Pellistri after the victory of Manchester United against Derby County (2-1).

The young Uruguayan, who played on loan last season at Alavs, signed a spectacular goal in his debut with the ‘Red Devils’: vertiginous with the ball, caused many fouls and his decision-making in the last meters was always correct. “Run like Messi …”some fans dreamed on social media.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but Pellistri could win the Ballon d’Or next year” or “I’ve seen enough, Pellistri is another regeneration of Messi”, were other tweets from United fans who ‘lost’ their minds with the debut of the 19-year-old Uruguayan.