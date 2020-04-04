A meeting will be held this Saturday with leaders of the Premier League and representatives of the 20 clubs to discuss a common drop in player salaries.

The Premier League continues to adjust the schedule in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is now hitting England hard. As well, there is no longer any question of resuming competition in early May as originally planned.

Above all, footballers, singled out by a section of the political class, should accept wage cuts until the matches have resumed. A meeting to be held in this sense this Saturday announces Sky Sports after a first agreement with the clubs. Premier League leaders must meet (virtually) the 20 captains of the championship teams to validate a 30% drop in player salaries.