Premier League: Spotify is bid to buy Arsenal

After the collapse of the European Super League, a tournament that sought to generate millionaire income, the fans of the English teams were hurt by the owners of the institution of their love

One of the hobbies that most questioned that decision was that of the painting ‘Gunner‘Even the owner of the team came out to apologize in his statement; however, the fans are still upset and have asked for his resignation

Before this situation, Daniel EK, owner of Spotify, the world’s best-known music platform, applied to buy the team in the event that the American businessman, Stan kroenke, put it up for sale in the future.

Thousands of Arsenal fans demonstrate in the stadium demanding the departure of its owner. Their apologies and their withdrawal from the Super League are not enough for them

“I have been a fan of Arsenal for as long as I can remember. If Kroenke Sport Enterprises wanted to sell the club, it would be happy to present my candidacy “for an eventual purchase, the millionaire continued.