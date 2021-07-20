Premier League: Rooney gives his last chance to the “youth squad who was better than Pogba”

Updated 07/19/2021 – 16:17

“He was better than Pogba, Jesse Lingard and all those guys from his generation. By far. I remember seeing him and thinking that he had everything it takes to play in his position. He was brilliant, he was confident, in training he threw three pipes at Nemanja Vidic in less than a minute, “Wayne Rooney said a year ago in a column written for the ‘Sunday Times’.

“Sir Alex called Wayne Rooney and me and said: ‘This kid is better than you when you were a kid, Wayne, better than you, Rio, better than Ryan Giggs. This is the best boy they have ever seen, “recalled Ferdinand paraphrasing Ferguson.

The boy they were referring to without us having named him is Ravel Ryan Morrison (Wythenshawe, 1993). So good was that ‘Fergie’ made him debut in the League Cup in 2010 with 17 years, eight months and 24 days.

However, Morrison and his “bad company” insisted on squandering all their talent. “He had a lot of problems because of his lifestyle and his environment. It’s sad because I saw Pogba, Lingard and all those players and Ravel was much better than all of them,” Rooney insisted.

He left Manchester United in 2012 and passed without pain or glory by West Ham (2012-15), Birmingham (2012-13), QPR (2014), Cardiff City (2014), Lazio (2015-19), QPR (2017), Atlas (2017-18), Östersund (2019) , Sheffield United (2019-20), Middlesbrough (2020) and ADO Den Haag (2020-21).

In total, 11 years after his debut, he has played ‘only’ 138 professional games in which he has scored 17 goals and distributed eight assists. In fact, Sam Allardyce claimed it was the “more talent wasted” I had seen.

Now, as if it were poetic justice, Wayne Rooney has appeared to give him his ‘last chance’ at the elite. The now coach of Derby County (Second division) has him to the test and gave him 61 minutes in the friendly that ended in defeat (1-2), precisely, against Manchester United.

“Ravel has been misunderstood. Her ability is there, everyone can see it. Since he’s been with us, his training standards have improved. He does things with or without the ball that I can instantly recognize, “says Rooney.

The now Derby coach insisted: “He did some very good actions against United, but We must remember that he has not competed for a long time, so it was normal for him to physically accuse him “.