Soccer is a one hundred percent television show. It is said, to avoid detours. That is why in the Premier League, rather than listening to the complaints of players who fear for their health on the return, they hear loud and clear the claim of the owners of the rights and their need to bring to the screen, whatever the cost, the 9 pending matches of the season.

SKY SPORTS and BT Sport are the singing voices now that there is talk of returning in June, probably on the 12th, if training is authorized and the advance of the covid-19 coronavirus allows it.

But they, who know a lot about television and shows, anticipate that they will not return as before because the pandemic will force radical changes in the broadcasts of the games, in the certainty of a return without an audience in the stands.

Club leaders know this, they understand that it is the way to avoid refunds of more than £ 1 billion to channels and almost 800 to broadcast media – not counting possible compensation of up to 300 million for these months without competition – and that’s why they are willing to sacrifice the most precious thing that coaches and their staff have: privacy.

The revolution on the screens

The filmmakers fear that the public will turn away from the show due to the impossibility of going to the stands and that is why it intends to bring the show to the living room of the house. How?

The bet is to invade all the spaces that until now were almost sacred: the dressing rooms, the boards for the technical talks, the tunnels, the buses, the gatherings: the whole ‘behind-the-scenes’.

Sky Sports and BT Sport want cameras broadcasting live from both teams’ locker rooms and in the tunnel, so fans can see what’s going on before and after the action on the field.

But not only that: they will also be able to listen to each conversation and the technical talk first hand, the kind of things that were prohibited for non-team personnel.

And there is more: they hope to transmit the audio from the technical areas, considering that without fans they will hear clearly – and amplified – the screams of the coaches in the line and, of course, those of the players on the field.

There would be cameras and microphones during the warm-ups and inside the benches, with which each joke and each criticism will reach thousands of spectators without a filter.

And for those who are not very sympathetic to journalists, a bad news: to the interviews before and after the game, a media round would be added in the interim, so that they tell how the game is going and what is worth doing for the complement . The one who doesn’t want broth …

This plan should embrace not only the players but also the coaches, which the channels consider essential to maintain the attention of the audience in the interim.

It must be recognized that the matches will accumulate due to the suspension and it will be necessary to make the broadcasts a very new product for people to connect at home. The change may be a roadmap for other channels responsible for broadcasting tournaments around the world … the show must continue, it is true, but the price will be paid by the protagonists.

