With 92 games to play to end the season, the Premier League is struggling and looking for solutions to promote the resumption of the championship on the sidelines of the coronavirus epidemic. And what seemed like a vague plan at the end of March could well become reality in the coming weeks.

This Monday, the Daily Mirror ensures that the League has offered to the twenty elite clubs to house all the players and staff members in hotels until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

A hotel for two teams

Like Serie A, the Premier League hopes to resume the season quickly and is targeting June 8 for a return to the field. It is still necessary to obtain the approval of the health authorities. To convince the NHS and the government, the Premier League would plan to install the players in the hotel to stay in isolation for the six weeks they will play. for almost six weeks.

According to information from the British newspaper, the home team would occupy half the hotel for the rest of the season. The visitors, they would succeed in the other half of the establishment the time to come play their game. Everything would be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected after the departure of the visiting team.

New Premier League meeting on Friday

The Mirror says that several boarders of the English elite would already discuss it with their players. A new videoconference meeting is scheduled for Friday between the different players in the Premier League. The clubs hope that by then the British government will have given more information on a possible resumption of sports activities.

If the clubs seem favorable to a recovery, it still remains to convince the health authorities and the players. In a country where the coronavirus epidemic has already claimed 20,730 lives, this should not be easy … Unless the idea of ​​putting everyone in solitary confinement at the hotel reassures the authorities.

