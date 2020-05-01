The Premier League, responsible for the English Premier League, had separate talks with the government and clubs to discuss medical and logistical measures that could allow players to resume training and thus accelerate the resumption of competition.

The clubs reiterated their desire to conclude the season, but, according to a statement released by the Premier League after Friday’s meeting, activities will only resume under government guidance and with the approval of health authorities. There will be a new video conference meeting next week.

“The league and the clubs are considering the first attempts to advance and will only return to training and playing with the guidance of the government, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and coaches,” the statement said.

Players from some English clubs returned to the training grounds this week, but Britain remains in a “lockdown”, that is, a total suspension of activities, until at least May 7. As of this Friday, the country has recorded more than 172,000 cases, with more than 26,000 deaths.

Social detachment measures will remain in place even if quarantine restrictions are relaxed, but clubs hope that training can begin soon. This will require the Premier League to buy thousands of covid-19 tests so that players and coaching staff can be tested regularly, which is difficult since the tests are scarce.

“The league supports the creation of the government medical working group for the return of elite sport, which met for the first time this morning,” reported the Premier League, which added that “the clubs reaffirmed their commitment to end the season 2019-20 “.

The expectation is that the English league will resume in June, after a three-month suspension, and the idea is to have no fans in any stadium. The police believe that playing the remaining 92 matches of the tournament in neutral stadiums could be safer, so the move would reduce the possibility of crowding, as the risk of fans gathering outside would be less.

Decisions by the Dutch and French governments over the past week have led to the end of the football season in these countries, which should not happen in Britain, where culture secretary Oliver Dowden, who is responsible for overseeing sporting affairs in the government, said he stepped up plans for Britons who “desperately want the sport back”

.