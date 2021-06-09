Premier League: Raúl Jiménez already has a new coach with Wolverhampton

The Mexican footballer Raul Jimenez, already has a new coach in the team of Wolverhampton of the Premier League English for the next season, this being the Portuguese Bruno Lage.

The 45-year-old strategist, who already has experience in the English Premier League as a technical assistant, reached an agreement with the board to sign for three seasons with the Wolves franchise.

The strategist Bruno Lage comes to take the place of the also Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo, who spent 3 seasons at the head of the team with important results and taking them to European competitions.

Wolves have everything agreed for Bruno Lage to be the NEW COACH from next season. The former Benfica coach will be the replacement for Nuno Espirito Santo. Portuguese Philosophy pic.twitter.com/DnPRJRoQIb – Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) June 7, 2021

The Luso that will feature Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez and Spanish Adama Traoré, arrives after leading his country’s Benfica in 79 games and adding 2 titles, a league and a Portuguese Super Cup.

