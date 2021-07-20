Premier League: Premier League player arrested for alleged sexual offenses against minors

Updated 07/20/2021 – 08:36

Dismay in the football world in England. A 31-year-old Premier League player has been arrested as suspected of alleged sexual crimes against minors, according to information from newspapers such as ‘Daily Mail’, ‘Mirror’ and ‘The Sun’.

The footballer, who is married and of the one who has not transcended the identity, He was arrested on Friday by the Greater Manchester Police and subsequently put released on bail pending further investigations. Agents also searched his home for evidence.

“The police seized several items. And he was interrogated in connection with very serious crimes., assured a source of the security forces, in declarations that collect the English newspapers.

The footballer has been temporarily separated from the club to which he belongs in the Premier League. “We can confirm that we have suspended a player from the first team pending a police investigation, “said a spokesman for the entity.

“The club will continue to support the authorities in their consultations and I will not make any further statements, “continued said spokesman.

English newspapers also report that the footballer’s teammates are very affected after hearing the news.

The communication with which the police announced the arrest was as follows: “The agents arrested a 31-year-old man on Friday, July 16, 2021, under suspicion of sexual crimes against minors. He is on police bail pending further investigations. “