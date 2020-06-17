The Premier League launched the return to competition after the break caused by the new coronavirus. With the games postponed between Aston Villa – Shelffied United and Manchester City- Arsenal, English football will make their return official, and with that, clubs and players return to the season’s path in search of achieving their goals.

But team leaders have one more problem to think about, in addition to complying with strict biosecurity protocols: contracts. More than 70 players will be released on June 30, a month before the end of the season. Stars of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, among others would be theoretically free in full competition, so the authorities made available a temporary contract extension mechanism, while the tournament ends.

Now, in this context, clubs and players are analyzing this type of contract extension in the midst of the resumption of the league, as they have a deadline until June 23 to report the news: To whom will they propose the extension? Will the players accept ?. Here we review the 15 most significant footballers who would be free.

1. Willian, Chelsea.

2. David Silva, Manchester City.

3. David Luiz, Arsenal.

4. Jan Vertonghen, Tottenham.

5. Adan Lallana, Liverpool.

6. Pedro, Chelsea.

7. Japhet Tanganga, Tottenham.

8. Nampalys Mendy, Leicester City.

9. Joe Hart, Burnley.

10. Oumar Niasse, Everton.

11. Matthew Longstaff, Newcastle.

12. Ryan Fraser, Bournemouth.

13. Nathaniel Clyne, Liverpool.

14. Carlos Sánchez, West Ham.

15. Wes Morgan, Leicester City.

For now, only the cases of David Silva and Adam Lallana are known, such as the footballers who will stay until the end of the season. The difficult thing about accepting a short extension is that footballers can suffer an injury and put their situation as free players at risk. A new dilemma for the clubs in the return of the Premier.