Premier League mourning: Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, dies

The United Kingdom has declared eight days of mourning for the death of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who lost his life on April 9 at the age of 99 due to health complications that led to his hospitalization for a month, in addition to surgery.

The Queen of England herself declared the duel and released the news, so the affairs of state will have a recess.

Prince Philip is expected to be entombed in the Frogmore Gardens, on the grounds located at Windsor Castle.

The Duke of Edinburgh had suffered from health problems since the beginning of this 2021, undergoing a heart operation, with which he had an improvement, being discharged on March 16, after spending a month hospitalized

“It is a deep regret that His Majesty, the Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” dictates the official statement of the Buckingham Palace.

Following the news, the English Premier League and all football divisions in England and the United Kingdom have expressed their condolences to the Royal family.

The Premier League is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Her Majesty the Queen, the Royal Family and all those around the world who are mourning the loss of Her Royal Highness

