The president of Crystal Palace, Steve Parish, warned on Sunday that the Premier League, organizer of the English Championship, could face months or years of lawsuits if the current season is not completed due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

“I certainly don’t want to have some difficult conversations (about canceling the competition). The ramifications of each of these solutions are complex and involve legal disputes that can drag on for months, or years,” wrote Parish in an article published in British newspaper The Sunday Times and replicated on the official Crystal Palace website.

Parish was in favor of the Project Reinitio, developed by the Premier League and which aims to resume the competition. The project was supported by all clubs in a meeting held last Friday. However, one of the points of disagreement in the document is the possibility that teams will be forced to play the remaining 92 matches in neutral stadiums. Brighton and West Ham, threatened with demotion, have already expressed concern over the issue, which is still subject to approval by the government and health officials.

The English league is working with the government to find a safe way for players to resume group training and restart games from June. The idea is that the games will be restarted from the 8th.

There is a fear that the season will end prematurely in Britain, as has the French and Dutch league, which are said to have ended by their governments amid continuing concerns about the spread of the virus in sports facilities.

While Paris Saint-Germain was crowned French champion last week, despite Ligue 1 ending prematurely, Dutch Championship leader Ajax will not receive the title.

“I want to complete the competition for reasons of sporting integrity,” said Parish. “I want Liverpool to be crowned champion and all other clubs to have the opportunity to fight for the best position they can achieve,” added the manager.

Gary Neville, a former England and Manchester United defender and currently a commentator on Sky Sports, said the Premier League was experiencing a “nightmare” and was “hiding, scared to death” of communicating its plans entirely in public. The league has not made an executive available for interview since the competition was suspended nearly two months ago.

“I want football to come back. I also understand the complexities,” said Neville in response to Parish’s tweet about his article. “Nobody wants to be responsible for this. Just in case the unthinkable happens … I would respect them more if they said: ‘We accept the increased risk to health, but we are willing to take it’. They will not go, because they are afraid of death! “added the former player.

The national blockade remains in effect until next Thursday in Britain, the fourth country in the world in number of cases of covid-19 – more than 183,000 – and which has registered more than 28,000 deaths.

