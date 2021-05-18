Premier League matchday 37: West Bromwich Albion match preview

05/18/2021 at 9:15 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. the match of the thirty-seventh day of the Premier League will be played, which will measure the West brom and to West Ham in the The hawthorns.

The West Bromwich Albion reaches the thirty-seventh day with the desire to recover points after suffering a defeat against him Liverpool in the previous match by a result of 1-2. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won five of the 36 matches played so far in the Premier League and have managed to score 33 goals for and 70 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the West Ham reaped a tie to one against the Brighton and Hove Albion, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his locker in front of the West Bromwich Albion. To date, of the 36 games the team has played in the Premier League, it has won 17 of them with a balance of 56 goals in favor and 46 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the West Bromwich Albion they have won three times, been defeated nine times and have drawn six times in 18 games played so far, giving the visitors more opportunities than expected, who could have it easier to win. In the role of visitor, the West Ham they have won eight times and lost six times in their 18 games so far, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The rivals had already met before in the The hawthorns and the balance is three victories, four defeats and three draws in favor of the West Bromwich Albion. Likewise, the locals have a total of two games in a row undefeated against this rival in the Premier League. The last game they played on West brom and the West Ham In this competition it took place in January 2021 and ended with a 2-1 result in favor of the visitors.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Premier League qualifying table, we can see that there is a difference of 33 points in favor of the visiting team. The team of Sam allardyce it ranks in nineteenth place with 26 points on its scoreboard. For their part, the visitors have 59 points and occupy the seventh position in the competition.