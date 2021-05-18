Premier League matchday 37: Chelsea match preview

05/17/2021 at 9:16 PM CEST

The Chelsea receives this Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. the visit of the Leicester in the Stamford Bridge during their thirty-seventh match in the Premier League.

The Chelsea He wants to rediscover the victory in the match corresponding to the thirty-seventh day after suffering a defeat against him Arsenal in the previous match by a score of 0-1. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won 18 of the 36 games played to date, with a streak of 55 goals in favor and 33 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Leicester city managed to defeat the Manchester United 1-2 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Thomas Y Söyüncü, so he hopes to repeat the result, now in the fiefdom of the Chelsea. Before this match, the Leicester city he had won 20 of the 36 Premier League games played this season and has conceded 44 goals against and scored 65 for.

As a local, the Chelsea He has achieved statistics of eight wins, four losses and six draws in 18 games played at his stadium, values ​​that may seem encouraging for him. Leicester city, since they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that take place in the Stamford Bridge. In the role of visitor, the Leicester city they have been defeated twice and have drawn five times in their 18 games played, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The rivals had already met before in the Stamford Bridge and the balance is seven victories, two defeats and five draws in favor of the Chelsea. In addition, the visitors add three games in a row without losing in the field of Chelsea. The last time these teams played in this tournament was in January 2021 and the match ended with a score of 2-0 for the visitors.

Currently, the Leicester city it is ahead in the standings with a difference of two points with respect to its rival. The locals, before this game, are in fourth place with 64 points in the standings. On the other hand, the visitors have 66 points and occupy the third position in the competition.