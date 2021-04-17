Premier League matchday 32: preview of the Wolverhampton Wanderers match

04/16/2021 at 10:13 PM CEST

Next Saturday at 9:15 p.m. the match of the thirty-second day of the Premier League will be played, which will measure the Wolverhampton and to Sheffield in the Molineux Stadium.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers He arrives with enthusiasm for the thirty-second day after achieving victory outside his field in the Craven Cottage by 0-1 against Fulham, with a bit of Traoré. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won in 10 of the 31 games played so far with a figure of 31 goals for and 41 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Sheffield United suffered a defeat against Arsenal in the last game (0-3), so he will look for a win against the Wolverhampton Wanderers to set the course in the competition. Before this match, the Sheffield United they had won in four of the 31 games played in the Premier League this season, with a record of 17 goals scored against 55 conceded.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Wolverhampton Wanderers He has won five times, been defeated six times and has drawn four times in 15 games played so far, indicating that he will have to work hard during this match if he does not want more points to slip away at his stadium. At home, the Sheffield United has a record of one win, 13 losses and one draw in 15 games that he has played so far, which means that he will have to put a lot of effort into his visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers if you want to improve these figures.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of Wolverhampton WanderersIn fact, the numbers show a tie for the home team. The last time they faced the Wolverhampton and the Sheffield In this competition it was in September 2020 and the match ended with a score of 0-2 in favor of the locals.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Premier League qualifying table, we can see that the Wolverhampton Wanderers they are ahead of the visiting team with an advantage of 24 points. The Wolverhampton Wanderers He arrives at the meeting with 38 points in his locker and occupying the twelfth place before the game. As for the rival, the Sheffield United, is 20th in the standings with 14 points.