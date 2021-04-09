Premier League matchday 31: Fulham match preview

04/08/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

The Wolverhampton visit this Friday to Craven Cottage to measure yourself with Fulham in his thirty-first Premier League game, which will kick off at 9:00 p.m.

The Fulham looks forward to recovering positive feelings in the match corresponding to the thirty-first day after suffering a defeat against him Aston Villa in the previous match by a score of 3-1. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won five of the 30 matches played to date with a figure of 24 goals in favor and 40 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Wolverhampton Wanderers he was defeated by 2-3 in the last game he played against the West Ham, so that he will seek a victory against Fulham to set the course in the championship. To date, of the 30 games the team has played in the Premier League, it has won nine of them with a figure of 30 goals for and 41 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Fulham has won twice, been defeated nine times and has drawn four times in 15 games played so far, so stadium visits Craven Cottage They are not usually the most complicated for visitors. At home, the Wolverhampton Wanderers They have won four times, lost seven times and drawn four times in their 15 games so far, which means they will have to put a lot of effort into their visit to the stadium. Fulham if you want to improve these figures.

The rivals had already met before in the Craven Cottage and the balance is two wins and three draws in favor of the Fulham. At the same time, the local team accumulates a streak of five games in a row without losing at home against the Wolverhampton. The last time they played the Fulham and the Wolverhampton in this tournament it was in October 2020 and the match ended with a 1-0 favorable to the Wolverhampton.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by nine points in favor of the Wolverhampton Wanderers. At this time, the Fulham it has 26 points and is in eighteenth position. On the other hand, the visitors have 35 points and occupy the fourteenth position in the competition.