Premier League: Marcelo Flores shines with a tremendous goal at Arsenal vs Chelsea

The Mexican, Marcelo Flores placeholder image, scored a great goal to give victory to the Arsenal Sub 18 in the match against him Chelsea of the same category in the Premier League, the 17-year-old youth team began losing the game at minute 16.

However, barely five minutes passed when Marcelo He grabbed the ball out of the box, drove, and unleashed a powerful shot with his left leg that dug into the corner. The youth Gunners found the winning goal at minute 49 and thus they stayed with the London classic.

Also read: FC Barcelona: Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, the first reinforcement of Joan Laporta

Flores has scored four goals so far this 2020-21 season. Meanwhile, his club is in fifth place in Group 2 with 22 points, but only two units separate them from leader Crystal Palace.

The Mexican is the fourth best scorer in his squad this season, as he is behind Khayon Edwards with five goals, Kido Taylor-Hart has six and Omari-Giraud-Hutchinson has seven.

In total, the Mexican-Canadian has played 12 games and accumulated 826 minutes on the court, in addition to his four goals, he provided an assist.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content