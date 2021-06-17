Premier League: Marcelo Bielsa seeks to sign Adama Traoré, Raúl Jiménez’s attacking partner at Wolves

Coach Marcelo Bielsa of Leeds United on the Premier Leaguewould be very interested in acquiring the services of Adama Traoré from Wolverhampton, a couple of Raul Gonzalez in the Wolves attack.

According to information from the Eurosport media, the Leeds United board and the Argentine coach are strongly looking for the Spanish winger, who is currently participating with his team in Euro 2021.

Everything indicates that with the departure of coach Espírito Santo from Wolverhampton, the board of directors will put several important pieces of the team on sale, so one of their casualties would be Raúl Jiménez’s teammate on the attack.

Since the winter market of the previous season, the Leeds board asked about the price of Adama Traoré, for whom they would be paying a figure close to 56 million euros.

