Premier League: Manchester United is negotiating the signing of Jadon Sancho with Dortmund

The directive of the Manchester United from the coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær of the Premier League, is negotiating with the Borussia Dortmund of the Bundesliga, the signing of footballer Jadon Sancho.

According to information from different media in Europe, the Red Devils board is trying hard to sign the English attacker to reinforce the team for next season.

Borussia Dortmund has Jadon Sancho as a fundamental player in their squad, for which they would put a price of about 75 million euros to be able to let their player go to the Premier League.

Sancho has become the attacking partner of the Norwegian Erling Haaland, supporting him on offense and adding great numbers in his last 2 seasons, with 35 touchdowns to his account and 30 assists on goal.

According to [BILD], Jadon Sancho will only leave if Borussia Dortmund receives a suitable offer until the end of July. Otherwise, he will remain with BVB for one more season. Via @BVBBuzz #BVB pic.twitter.com/91l3AX9UVP – Sergaleo (@ BVBSB09) June 8, 2021

