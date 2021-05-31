Premier League: Manchester City would offer a millionaire figure for Jack Grealish

After the defeat to him Chelsea in the Champions League final, the Manchester City still obsessed with getting their first Champions League, so they would be willing to break the transfer market again.

According to the newspaper ‘MailSport’, Pep Guardiola’s team would be willing to offer a millionaire for one of the sensations of the Premier League, we are talking about Jack grealish, midfielder of Aston Villa, who had a great season on an individual level.

The newspaper indicates that City could pay close to 100 million euros for the 25-year-old player; However, it should be noted that it is not the only team to follow closely, and that its staunch rivals Manchester United have made it a priority.

Grealish is on Southgate’s pre-list for the European Championship, which will be cut on June 1. The attacking midfielder played 27 games this year, scoring seven goals and assisting 12 times.