Premier League: Manchester City renews Fernandinho until summer 2022

The Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho He has renewed his contract with Manchester City for one more year, the English club announced.

Fernandinho, 36, will stay at City until the summer of 2022, having reached an agreement with the English team just two days before his current contract expired.

Also read: Cruz Azul offer does not convince Juan Reynoso; Pablo Guede is a candidate

It will be Fernandinho’s ninth season in England, a stage in which in addition to having played 350 games he has won twelve titles, including six Premier League.

I’m delighted to sign another year for this wonderful club. Looking forward to continue my journey and to achieve many goals. I would like to thank God, my family, my teammates, the staff and a special thanks to our amazing fans who have supported me since day one. CMON CITY pic.twitter.com/tWSxq20CC7 – Fernandinho (@fernandinho) June 29, 2021

“The work is not finished yet,” Fernandinho said in a statement.

“That is why I have decided to stay here one more year and show that I can help the team achieve the goals we are looking for. There is still room for improvement to achieve those goals. Obviously for me and my family it is a pleasure to stay at Manchester for another year, “added the Brazilian midfielder.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content