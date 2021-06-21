Premier League: Manchester City offers $ 140 million for Tottenham’s Harry Kane

The Manchester City board within the Premier League, seeks to gain the services of English footballer Harry Kane from the team Tottenham Hotspurs, so it would have offered 140 million for its services.

According to different media in England, the Citizens’ board would have already made the formal offer for the striker to be their bombshell signing for next season.

Harry Kane has an outstanding career in the Premier League, where he has excelled as a forward scoring a large number of goals, so several clubs would be interested in his services.

THE CITY PUTS 116 MILLION euros for HARRY KANE According to ‘The Guardian’, those of Guardiola have already presented the formal offer. pic.twitter.com/1sA9XKMl9j – ChiringuitoChampions (@chirichampions) June 21, 2021

The Manchester City team of Spanish coach Pep Guardiola would be one of the main candidates to answer Harry Kane, since they do not have an outstanding attacker after the departure of Argentine Sergio “Kun” Agüero.

