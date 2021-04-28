Premier League: Liverpool FC revealed millionaire losses in 2020

The Liverpool announced losses of 46 million pounds (about 50 million euros) between May 2019 and the same month of 2020.

The club has made official its financial results days after communicating its entry and exit from the European Super League, a lucrative project a priori for their interests, but which led to the rejection of the fans.

These losses have been caused by the decrease in revenue per game due to the outbreak of the pandemic, as well as the reduction in television revenue.



To alleviate the effects of covid-19, the owners of the club, Fenway Sports Group, last month sold 10% of their stake, valued at 543 million, to the investment firm RedBird Capital.

Income such as that resulting from winning the Premier League was not accounted for until June of last year, so it has not been included in these results.