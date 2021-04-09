Premier League: Liverpool FC and Chelsea will fight for Ryan Gravenberch, ‘Jewel’ of Ajax

The transfer market starts in a few months; However, the rumors begin to gain strength in the final stretch of the season, especially in the Premier League, a league that has been characterized by having the best players in the world in recent years.

His new goal for this summer is the ‘jewel’ of Ajax, Ryan gravenberch, who has been compared to Pogba for their similar characteristics. According to ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, Liverpool FC Y Chelsea, will start a ‘war’ for their services.

The Italian newspaper points out that with the probable departure of Wijnaldum, who has not renewed with the team led by Jürgen Klopp, the English champion would be closely following the 19-year-old midfielder.

Ryan Gravenberch (18 | ) is followed by three Premier League clubs. Chelsea monitors the Dutch midfielder, who is valued at € 35 million by Ajax. He has a contract until 2023. Liverpool also intends it and will be very attentive to the Roma-Ajax key. OFF-ROAD pic.twitter.com/Qv706PiFik – Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) April 7, 2021

For his part, Thomas Tuchel does not lose track of him, even the medium points out that in the event of a possible sale of Kanté, the Dutch player would be the first choice of the London team.