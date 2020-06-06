Premier League: Liverpool Accounts To Be Champion On Restart | Premier League | Soccer

A victory in the classic separates Klopp from an achievement that could be historic.

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Photo:

.

By:

Jenny Gamez

June 5, 2020, 12:28 p.m.

Everything is ready for the restart of the Premier League, especially Liverpool, who have the title at their fingertips.

This June 17 the competition will return with the duels Aston Villa-Sheffield United and Manchester City-Arsenal.

By day 30 all the teams will be equal in games played, which would make the challenge of Liverpool very interesting, who will play on the 20th against Everton, probably on a neutral court.

Eye to account: assuming that City lost in its duel against Arsenal, the red would be champion with a victory against his rival in the yard. Champion is easy for everyone, but not for passionate Liverpool fans, who have been waiting for more than 30 years to win the Premier.

It turns out that there are 27 points at stake in 9 pending games, but the difference of Liverpool is 25 units: if City does not add, its rival in the general classification will become unattainable.

So Guardiola and his family have red happiness in their hands: will they allow the party – which no one knows what it will be like in times of quarantine – or will it cross, as it has done in the past – on the path of Klopp and his pupils? What was missing was the excitement of the Premier!

