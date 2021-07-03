Premier League: Leicester City is ‘scared’ with its two new reinforcements

The Leicester city came very close to classifying Champions League the season, so they will have to settle for the Europa League; However, their ambitions go further, which is why they have tied up two of the best promises of the old continent.

The times in which the team led by Brendan rodgers surprised the world by winning the league have been far behind, Leicester City have fought at the top of the table in recent years, which has made it one of the most interesting projects heading into next season.

A few days ago, the box of foxes confirmed the signing of the attacker Patson daka, from Red Bull Salzburg, for whom they paid about 30 million euros. The Zambian striker scored 34 goals in 42 games last season in Austria.

On the other hand, they strengthened the midfield with the Boubakary Soumaré 22-year-old who was a key player in Lille’s Ligue 1 title. The French player signed a contract until 2026, after which the English team will disburse 20 million euros.