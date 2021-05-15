Premier League: Leicester City is FA Cup champion for the first time

A great goal for the squad of Youri Tielemans sent the FA Cup straight to the showcases of the Leicester city and made the Chelsea, to which the VAR annulled a goal in the discount for millimeter offside, two weeks before the final of the Champions League (0-1).

The Belgian midfielder unblocked the game and tipped the balance to knock down the resistance of Thomas Tuchel’s men, who are left without their first trophy opportunity this season and who ended up desperate with the VAR, which denied them the draw by millimeters.

The tactical battle between Brendan Rodgers and Thomas Tuchel did not disappoint. Two teams built from defensive strength and five defenses as a priority. The German continued to trust Kepa and left Ben Chilwell on the bench, in favor of Marcos Alonso. With Kovacic injured, Kanté followed in the middle and without confidence in Tammy Abraham, the forward was led by Timo Werner.

In his line, the German did not start right and snatched his goal from Azpilicueta in the final. In a combination after a corner, Thiago Silva, transformed into ’10’, took a cross to the far post in which Werner went ahead, to just touch the ball so that it did not go to goal or to reach Azpilicueta, only totally already empty door.

Chelsea combined the traffic jam at Leicester, which ended with long shots from Mount and Werner, with phases in which the ‘Foxes’ approached timidly, especially with a header from Soyuncu. However, Jonny Evans ‘injury changed Rodgers’ scheme, who after half an hour had to put Marc Albrighton in and veer towards the defense of four.

As the minutes passed, Chelsea slowed down and the game was equalized, but for the worse. Neither team arrived in danger, both of them fearing some against that would compromise their options.

That’s why a buried wonder had to open the scoreboard. A loss by Reece James off the ball ended at the feet of Youri Tielemans. The unmarked Belgian raised his head and took a right-handed shot straight into the squad. A goal against which Kepa could not do anything and that was enough so that the Mount, Werner, Ziyech and Havertz could not reverse the situation.

Chilwell was close, with a header that Peter Schmeichel drew with a great stretch. Faced with the danger of a tie, Rodgers exhausted the team’s defensive reserves and brought Wes Morgan onto the field to shrink balls. But the hero would still be Schmeichel. The Dane prevented, with a point-blank mitt, a shot from Mount on the horn from sneaking into his goal, minutes before the VAR annulled a goal to Chilwell for offside by a millimeter shoulder. And there the hopes of the ‘Blues’ died.

This is how Leicester achieved their first title since the 2016 Premier League and the first FA Cup in their history, at the fifth attempt. His previous four finals, in 1949, 1961, 1963 and 1969 had finished with his bones in the runner-up.