Soccer players usually have luxury cars and usually change vehicles because they are in the latest fashion. But what do they do with those who do not use? One of two. They either keep them with little use in their garages or sell them second hand. In these, in England, several cases of Premier League legends who have their luxury cars for sale on the Auto Trader portal, the most widely used in British lands.

Normally, players leave these matters in the hands of professionals, who are in charge of publishing the relevant announcements to try to transfer the cars. In any case, it is curious to do a simple search in this type of sales portals and come across, for example, a Wayne Rooney. It is a black Land Rover Range Rover Sport from 2014, an SUV equipped with all kinds of details that the English has for sale for 55,000 euros.

The Range Rover that Rooney sells.

But the thing does not stop there. There are other myths of the English league that also use this portal to get rid of their cars for a significant economic amount. Another case is that of Kompany, formerly of Manchester City, who has a Ford Mustang Shelby GT-California for sale limited edition.

The plant has been the sole owner of the vehicle, which has very few kilometers and all kinds of extras and details. As for aesthetics and color, its similarity with Bumblebee, Transformers character. The amount requested by the Belgian is also around 55,000 euros.

Kompany’s Ford Mustang.

More cases: Fuchs, Hasselbaink or Keane

Another legend like Hasselbaink, retired years ago, has for sale a classic from the motor world, a silver Porsche 911 for which he asks for just over 40,000 euros. But other active footballers also use the aforementioned portal to try to get rid of their vehicles. Fuchs, from Leicester, sells a Land Rover Defender 90 for about 55,000 euros and Keane, from Everton, transfers a Land Rover Range Rover from 2015 for the same price.

Finally, there is a player from Southampton that you have chosen to preserve your identity and have placed the advertisement anonymously, without giving your name. His car is a fully equipped Porsche Macan and he asks for around 42,000 euros for it.