Premier League: Leeds United protests against the Super League in the match vs Liverpool FC

The Leeds United, who ascended this season to the Premier league, after several years fighting to return to the maximum circuit, he went to the warm-up prior to the match against the Liverpool FC, with a strong message against the Super League.

Those led by Marcelo bielsa, they came out with a shirt with the motto: Win it on the court. Soccer is for the fans “, the team even left t-shirts in the Liverpool fc dressing room, which the players did not use and caused Klopp’s annoyance, however, he gave his opinion prior to the game.

“My feelings and my opinion have not changed. I found out for the first time yesterday. We have some information for now, not much. People are not happy with this and I understand it. I cannot say much more because I have not been involved in it. The process. Neither the players nor me. We didn’t know anything, so we have to wait and see how it unfolds. “

Klopp assured that not even the players knew about this news, so they were surprised, The German strategist does not imagine football without the Champions League, noting that he likes the idea that all teams compete for a ticket to the best club tournament.

“I am 53 years old. Since I have been a professional, the Champions has been there. My goal has always been to coach a team that will play. I have no problems with the Champions. I like the competitive aspect of football and I like that West Ham have the opportunity to play the Champions League. What can I say? It’s not easy “,