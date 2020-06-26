Liverpool’s happiness is measured from now on not only in the wide and sonorous smiles of their coach, Jurgen Klopp, but also in their tears.

The German, manager of a title for which they waited more than 30 years in the red house, is famous for his good humor but also shows his most human side and breaks, like everyone else, with emotion.

« It is incredible. It is much more than I thought would be possible … Knowing how much Kenny supported us is for you. He has waited 30 years and it is for Stevie [Gerrard]. The boys admire them all and it is easy to motivate the team because of our great history, « said the German before bursting into tears.

« This is a big moment, I have no real words. I am completely overwhelmed. I never thought I would feel like this! » 😭 An emotional Jurgen Klopp broke down in tears after his #LFC side sealed the Premier League title! Pic.twitter.com/Lo9IGceYLU – Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 26, 2020

« It was really tense for 100 minutes of the City game, I really didn’t want to get involved, but you are when you see it … It is an incredible achievement for my players and it is a great joy for me to train them, » he said, speaking with Dalglish. , a true legend for the club, eight times champion with the winner of the title in this unusual season.

« I haven’t waited 30 years, I’ve been here for four and a half years, but it’s a great achievement, especially with the three-month break because nobody knew if we could continue, » he added.

And Dalglish, with a glass of champagne in his hand, replied: « » Jurgen has done a fantastic job. The highlight has been the camaraderie within the team and the way everyone has helped the team. Last night’s game was a great example of that. «

The other idol Klopp remembered was Steven Gerrard, who spent his entire career in Liverpool, won a Champions League but failed to achieve a title like the one beloved team celebrates today. In his networks he replied to Klopp and the new champion: