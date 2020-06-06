The turtle escaped. There is no other explanation. He had it, it was his, only the signature was missing … which he stamped on another contract, far from Liverpool. How did Klopp let the striker who wanted half of Europe escape if he was practically his? Money, vile money.

That and the doubt ended with an ambitious plan that started from the skillful management of the German coach, who had been ahead of everyone and since the World Cup in Russia had set his sights on the gunner, despite the poor presentation of the defending champion in that Copa, and would have seduced him with the possibility of winning the Premier and the Champions, a lot of brilliance in a single offer.

Indeed, Klopp has the European title in his showcase and is days away from crowning the second, which has waited for more than 30 years for his faithful love, but will do so without having sealed the agreement for which he worked so hard, for a man of 24 years old who has scored 31 goals in all competitions this season and had several running after him, before the pandemic. That was the mistake: the DT understood that the economic crisis made it unfeasible to pay 55 million euros for the player clause and in that blink Chelsea came forward, who will now wear it in blue, not red.

Although, strictly speaking, it was not the only argument. The money has just seduced the boy, who will finish the Bundesliga with Leipzig to make his way in the Premier once this rough season is over and he started shooting on 21/22.

Chelsea knows that there is a crisis but understands that a young player, with at least two good long-term contracts ahead, at some point will regain his value in the market, and that is why he offered him what no one else has at the club: a salary star.

Werner will be none other than the highest-paid player on the roster, at £ 170,000 a week, plus bonuses, beating Kepa and Kante at £ 150,000 each. Pulisic (145,000 pounds) and Willian (120,000) are already distant memories, not to mention Giroud (110,000) or Pedro (100,000). He left them all sown.

This is how the striker will sign a five-year contract, which would reach 10 million euros including variables and that it could be a mistake that Klopp regrets in the future.

Chelsea also had contemplated salary cuts, despite the fortune of the Russian Abramovich who supports it, but it was not necessary since on June 17 the action will return, the money from TV, not the public but the bulk of the turnover, so there will be a way to undertake a brilliant signing for next season.

Klopp will lose his wide smile for a few days, but surely in the folder he will have something else to recover it. Prudence was his choice and he lost. The good thing is that his successful Liverpool allows him the blink of an eye.